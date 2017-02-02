Wedgwood Christian Services offering Psychoeducational Testing





KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — When children are dealing with emotional and academic challenges, parents can often feel at a loss for how to help.

Wedgwood Christian Services in Kentwood is offering a new testing service to give parents the information they need to move forward with helping their child get back on track to success.

Wedgwood’s Psychoeducational Testing takes three sessions and includes the student in the entire process.

Above, 24 Hour News 8’s Emily Linnert speaks to Dr. Elizabeth Raese, a Wedgwood psychologist, about the program.

