Woman killed when SUV hits tree near Gowen

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on a snowy road in northeastern Kent County.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on Meddler Avenue south of 20 Mile Road in Spencer Township, west of the community of Gowen.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says that a 53-year-old Stanton woman lost control on a stretch of road covered in windblown snow. Her SUV left the road and hit a tree.

The woman did not survive her injuries. Her name had not been released as of Thursday afternoon pending notification of her next of kin.

She was the only person in her SUV and no other cars were involved.

Neither excessive speed nor alcohol were factors, authorities said, and the woman was wearing her seat belt.

