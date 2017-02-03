2nd crash throws Wyoming officer responding to wreck

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) –- A Wyoming officer responding to a crash was thrown more than 30 feet when a second vehicle careened into the wrecked pickup truck, police say.

The first crash happened on northbound U.S. 131 near 44th Street around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the wrecked pickup truck was blocking the two left lanes when Officer Ryan Silvis arrived to help. Silvis activated his emergency lights and parked his cruiser near the left side of the center lane to warn oncoming drivers of the crash, according to authorities.

Shortly after Silvis reached the pickup truck, a second vehicle moved from the center lane into the left lane, hitting the wrecked pickup truck. The crash pinned the first driver between the concrete wall and the second vehicle and threw Silvis more than 30 feet, knocking the portable radio off his belt. Silvis was able to get back on his feet and radio for help from his cruiser. He then turned to help the trapped driver.

Wyoming police say Silvis and the female driver were taken to a local hospital with injuries, but they are recovering. The second driver wasn’t injured.

Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but the case will be reviewed by the Kent County Prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers to slow down and move over if possible when they see emergency lights on a stationary vehicle, in accordance to Michigan’s Emergency Vehicle Caution law. Drivers who violate the law could get four points on their license and face up to 15 years in prison if an emergency responder is injured or killed.

