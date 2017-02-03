Behind the scenes at the Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Michigan International Auto Show has something for everyone. Whether you’re into cars, SUVs, history, or luxury, you’ll find something to awe at.

Most of the cars are brand new, but there is a special group of cars here that have a lot of history to them. They’re from the Gilmore Car Museum, they feature 10 cars at the show. Check out the video above to hear interesting stories about their history. If you want to see even more you’ll have to head to the museum in Hickory Corners with more than 500 vehicles! It’s North America’s largest auto museum. There’s fun happenings all year long, like the Model T driving school, swap meets, and vintage motorcycle and truck shows.

At the Michigan International Auto Show, there is a special group of cars that all have a price tag of more than $100,000. All those valuable cars, are kept in their very own room with a guard standing by, it’s the Million Dollar Motorway. Check out the video above where Maranda got the Million Dollar tour! You know what they say, half the fun is just dreaming about owning one.

