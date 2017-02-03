Camera captures man stealing from Comfort Inn

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are releasing surveillance videos of a man suspected of stealing money from an Allegan County hotel.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Comfort Inn at 622 Allegan Street, according to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety.

Officers say the clerk was away from the front desk when the suspect entered, walked behind the desk and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer.

Comfort Inn theft suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A Feb. 2, 2017 surveillance image shows a suspected thief at the Comfort Inn in Plainwell. (Plainwell Department of Public Safety) A Feb. 2, 2017 surveillance image shows a suspected thief at the Comfort Inn in Plainwell. (Plainwell Department of Public Safety) A Feb. 2, 2017 surveillance image shows a suspected thief at the Comfort Inn in Plainwell. (Plainwell Department of Public Safety) A Feb. 2, 2017 surveillance image shows a suspected thief's Dodge pickup truck outside the Comfort Inn in Plainwell. (Plainwell Department of Public Safety)

Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late 40s to early 50s with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black ribbed winter coat and driving a newer Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at 268.685.9858.

