Camera captures man stealing from Comfort Inn

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are releasing surveillance videos of a man suspected of stealing money from an Allegan County hotel.
It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Comfort Inn at 622 Allegan Street, according to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
Officers say the clerk was away from the front desk when the suspect entered, walked behind the desk and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer.
Comfort Inn theft suspect
Comfort Inn theft suspect x
Latest Galleries
-
Comfort Inn theft suspect
-
Gold Avenue SW shooting suspects
-
1967 Apollo capsule fire
-
140 Ottawa renderings
-
140 Ottawa renderings
-
Endangered species in West Michigan
-
Cotton Bowl Battle of the Bands
-
Firefighters rescue dog from icy White Lake
-
Kent County identity theft suspects
-
Semi drives off ramp in Holland
Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late 40s to early 50s with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black ribbed winter coat and driving a newer Dodge pickup truck.
Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at 268.685.9858.