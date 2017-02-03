Detectives name suspect in shooting near Holland

Related Coverage Deputies investigate after man shot in head near Holland

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the man they believe shot another man in the head.

Isaac Flores of Holland Township is wanted for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and possessing a firearm to commit a felony. The Ottawa County prosecutor authorized the two count warrant Friday – a day after the Park Township shooting.

Authorities say Flores, 22, had been living on Lillian Street, where the shooting took place just after 5 a.m. Thursday. The 23-year-old victim showed up at a nearby home, seeking help after the crime.

Detectives say they connected Flores to the shooting through several interviews and evidence. It’s unclear if he knew the victim, who remains in critical but stable condition.

Flores’ criminal history dates back to April 2012, when he pleaded guilty to attempting to assault, resist or obstruct a police officer and possessing marijuana. A judge found Flores guilty of aggravated assault six months later, Michigan State Police records show.

In 2014, Flores pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, third-degree retail fraud, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failing to use care when passing a stationary emergency vehicle.

In June, Flores pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and a second offense of operating on a suspended or revoked license, records indicate.

Anyone with information about Flores’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

