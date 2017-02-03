EGR police: Report of suspicious man no threat to public

Related Coverage Police in EGR warn residents about suspicious man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids police say the report of a suspicious man Thursday poses no threat to the public.

The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department alerted the community to an unknown man who attempted to coax two children into his van in the Woodcliff Drive and Maplewood area Wednesday afternoon.

After further investigation and speaking to the children’s parents, police say the initial report was a misinterpretation of events.

Police say they “applaud the children’s awareness and quick response to a situation where they felt threatened. Everyone involved in this incident acted exactly as they should.”

