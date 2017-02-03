Holland’s expanded snowmelt system interests Montreal

Related Coverage Some don’t want to pay for Holland snowmelt expansion





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders in Canada believe a city in Ottawa County has struck gold when it comes to dealing with winter weather.

The city of Holland is home to the largest snowmelt system in North America.

24 Hour News 8 has reported on how the city’s underground system works on contact to melt snow and ice. There’s no need to shovel or plow in the heart of downtown.

A late-January freezing rain in Montreal reportedly crippled traffic and flooded local emergency rooms there. Some people claimed they wore ice-skates to get to work.

A snowmelt system like the one used in Holland may soon help alleviate their problems.

“Snow is not unique to West Michigan, but snow melt is unique to Holland,” said Holland Mayor Nancy DeBoer.

DeBoer was among the Holland officials that met with members of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) when they visited West Michigan to check out the downtown snowmelt system.

“They [CBC] contacted me a few weeks ago and said ‘Can you do a radio interview? Do you really have the largest snowmelt system in North America?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, it’s great,’” DeBoer said proudly.

A myriad of tubes below many streets and sidewalks pump piping hot water throughout the downtown area. The hot tubes melt ice and snow as it falls and makes getting around downtown Holland less complicated.

“Everyone knows they can just drive up, park, walk in,” DeBoer said.

A few perks, the mayor said, are that the city doesn’t waste parking spots on plowed piles of snow, there’s almost always safe surfaces for local running clubs, and visitors don’t track in slushy messes into downtown businesses.

“It’s really magical when you’re there,” DeBoer said. “Like at the Christmas season, snow is falling and there’s nothing in the streets and it’s piled up on the cars.”

The Canadian Press reports that Montreal leaders plan to break ground on their own underground system in 2018, which explains the CBC’s interest in visiting.

DeBoer said Montreal is not alone in wanting to know more. There’s also been inquiries from cities like Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Last year, Holland doubled the linear feet of its snowmelt system which they first built in 1988.

The mayor said that having a public utility in town is a key part of having it. At the city’s new natural gas plant, they’ll use the water that cools the machines to fill the underground tubes and melt snow.

