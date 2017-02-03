KCAS Pets of the Week: Tucker and Barb





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Tucker and Barb, this week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Tucker is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who was given to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him.

Shelter workers say he is a very fun and energetic dog, but also calms down right away and will lay right by you when you sit down. Tucker quickly became a favorite among shelter workers with his soulful and loving eyes.

Next meet Barb. Barb was found as a stray but the Kent County Animal Shelter believes she is about 4-years-old and a chocolate Labrador mix.

Shelter workers say she loves everyone she meets and also likes to chew on bones and play fetch. Barb would be good in almost any home, according to KCAS.

To learn more about Tucker, Barb or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

————–

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

