Lakeview district officials promise more transparency after 2nd threat





BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The eerily quiet halls of Lakeview High School Friday afternoon were a stark contrast to the tension sparked by a bomb threat hours earlier.

Students there and in six other Lakeview district buildings were locked in their classrooms after the threat was discovered in a voicemail Friday morning.

“We didn’t know what was happening. Our teacher told us not to worry,” said Amiah Brainard, an eighth-grader at Lakeview Middle School.

She and her fourth-grade brother, Giovanni, were eventually sent home.

It was the second time this week classes were canceled.

Wednesday, the district received an email threatening a shooting at the school. Friday, it was a bomb threat likely called in by a copycat.

“A prank, a hoax, absolutely. That’s really where we believe this is,” said Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker.

So why close down school for what was determined to be a hoax early on?

“I believe today the information got ahead of what the facts were on the ground,” Blocker said Friday.

Panic, fear and rumors mostly on social media spread among students and parents before investigators could nail down and share the facts. It turned out there was no evidence of a bomb beyond the voicemail.

Still, Lakeview Schools decided to err on the side of caution, evacuating the district’s 2,500 students from its buildings. Students were sent to non-school buildings elsewhere in Battle Creek to wait for their parents.

District officials say if they’d had a better idea earlier on that Friday’s threat was a hoax, they might not have been as quick to call off school.

“What the police department helps us with is called ‘threat assessment.’ And through that threat assessment, had we had taken more time possibly, it could have been where, with their guidance, we would have said, ‘This is a hoax, it’s not something that’s credible,’” said Lakeview Superintendent Dave Peterson. “We still have got to check things and make sure we do our due diligence. But it could well mean that we do not dismiss school.”

Lisa Foley, Amiah and Giovanne’s grandmother said she’s not upset with the canceled classes, but the lack of information from the district.

“The way they handled it (Friday) morning was a little upsetting to the parents,” she said.

“I was worried. I didn’t know what was happening,” said Amiah. “And I feel like if I would have, we could have went about the situation a lot calmer, and it wouldn’t have been so hectic.”

Peterson says he understands those concerns and admits mistakes were made.

“We’ve tried to control the message up to this point. We can’t control it,” said Peterson.

After evaluating what’s happened over the last week, the district is changing policy through a change in philosophy on what information they release when it comes potentially dangerous situations.

“We tried to control it, to control the fear. We have to change our thought process to where we have to be transparent to control the fear,” said Peterson.

As for suspects in Friday’s bomb threat, Blocker says they’ve developed some strong leads and potential suspects. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Blocker said Wednesday’s emailed threat may be tougher to solve.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

