New restaurant to replace El Barrio in Grand Rapids

Related Coverage El Barrio in Grand Rapids closes after 7 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A few days after a Grand Rapids restaurant served its last meal, we now know what will take its place.

A new Italian restaurant called Palio will be moving into the former El Barrio Mexican Grill on Michigan Street NE, according to a Mainstreet Ventures Inc. news release.

The company, which also owns The Chop House in Grand Rapids, will invest $400,000 into the space and will be looking to fill over 100 positions. It will start taking applications on March 19.

El Barrio Mexican Grill closed its doors on Monday after seven years in business.

It’s unknown when Palio will open to the public.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

