Reduce your risk of stroke: Advice from the experts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – During the month of February, there’s a lot of talk of heart disease and stroke. Dr. Khan, a neurologist with Spectrum Health Medical group, is here to discuss carotid artery disease and how you can reduce your risk of stroke.

Carotid artery disease is a major cause of stroke in the United States. Over time, plaque hardens and narrows the arteries. This may limit the flow of oxygen-rich blood to your organs and other parts of your body. Lifestyle changes, medicines, and medical procedures can help prevent or treat carotid artery disease and may reduce the risk of stroke.

Act FAST

Face – does one side of the face droop?

Arms – does one arm drift downward?

Speech – is speech slurred

Time – If you observe these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately

Spectrum Health Medical Group, Neurology

25 Michigan Street NE, Suite 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Phone 616.267.7900

shmg.org/neuro

