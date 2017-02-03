Robert Kozminski Memorial basketball games Saturday





ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The 10th annual Robert Kozminski Memorial basketball game will be held Saturday at Kenowa Hills High School.

In 2007, Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Robert Kozminski was killed in the line of duty.

Since then, a basketball game between the school’s teachers and local law enforcement have celebrated his life while raising money for a good cause.

This year the game will honor the fallen officer and will also help raise money for a family member of a current deputy. Hayden Pavlovic is the son Deputy Jeff and Tara Pavlovic.

Hayden was born with Cri Du Chat Syndrome and Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome. Both are very rare, and Hayden is the only known child to have both.

The games are free, but donations made at the game will help support the Pavlovic family. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

