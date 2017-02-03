Search underway for Kalamazoo Township woman

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township police are asking for the public’s help in safely reuniting a missing woman with her family.

Relatives of Kaniesch Sheri Armster, 30, reported her missing on Jan. 30 – eight days after they last heard from her.

Investigators believe Armster was living at her Huntington Avenue apartment until at least Jan. 27, but her vehicle and personal belongings are now gone. Officers did find Armster’s cellphone in the apartment.

While there are no signs of foul play, Armster’s relatives say she takes multiple medications and they are “very concerned” about her emotional welfare.

Police say Armster previously lived in the Lansing and Battle Creek areas, but it’s unclear where she may be.

Armster is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She drives a brown 2012 Nissan Rouge SUV with the Michigan license plate of DLQ7160.

Anyone with information regarding Armster’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Kalamazoo Township Police at 269.343.0551 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

