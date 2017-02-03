Sisters in Support teams up mothers for success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Young mothers know it can be one of the most wonderful yet isolating and overwhelming times of their lives.

The Sisters in Support program is teaming mothers up to go through the journey of motherhood together.

Sometimes it’s an extra hand to help with shopping, cleaning or holding a baby. Other times, it an ear to listen or a great piece of advice that comes through a text.

24 Hour News 8 met Lois and Christa who both fit holes in each other’s lives perfectly.

“Well, we’re friends. Little mother-daughtery like, yeah maybe mother-daughtery like,” said Lois Knooihuizen.

You’ve probably heard the saying “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Lois and Christa formed their village only about six months ago through Sisters in Support a mentoring program through D.A. Blodgett — St. John’s in Grand Rapids.

“She means a lot. I have my mother-in-law now, but Lois is like my person, like my mom so she means the world to me,” said Christa Buning.

Christa is a busy mom with two kids — 2 years old and 3 months old. After a childhood of abuse and her mother’s death when Christa was a teenager, she was eager to accept the help of mentor.

Lois, a retired school teacher and mother of three grown kids was a perfect fit.

“It’s just really nice to be able to give back. You know, when you’ve been blessed with a supportive family and Christa hasn’t had that. I just want to experience what that’s like,” said Lois.

Lois and Christa team up for grocery shopping, play dates and text every day.

It’s a relationship Christa’s husband appreciates too. While he’s busy at work, he knows his wife has support.

“He said I’m kind of jealous of Lois. I want a Lois. I said she’s my Lois,” laughed Christa.

D.A. Blodgett — St. John’s has 24 mothers or expectant mothers currently waiting for a mentor.

Mentors can be like Lois, retired with experience, or a young mother going through the journey of motherhood with some time and energy to share.

