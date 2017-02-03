Threat closes Lakeview Schools for 2nd time in week

Related Coverage Anonymous threat closes Lakeview Schools in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lakeview School District was forced to close for the second time this week due to another threat on Friday.

Students were being sent home Friday after a “non-specific threat” was made to the district, school officials told 24 Hour News 8.

The Battle Creek Police Department said there is no evidence indicating staff or students are in any danger, but school officials are taking precautions by moving students to a safe location.

Police say the school is working with parents to allow for student pickup.

The Lakeview School District also cancelled classes on Wednesday after a threat was made through the school district’s website Tuesday night.

Battle Creek police say they continue to work with school officials as they investigate the threats.

