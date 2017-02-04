Basketball fundraiser honors slain GRPD officer

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The staff of a local high school took on the Grand Rapids Police Department in a memorial basketball game Saturday.

The game honors fallen Grand Rapids Police Officer Robert Kozminski who was killed in the line of duty.

Singing the national anthem was Koziminski’s daughter, Kailey. Her voice filling the courthouse with friends, family and community by her side.

The event started with staff of Kenowa Hills High School playing against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Right after, GRPD took on the Kent County Sheriff’s Department in hopes of bringing the rivalry trophy home.

Donations from Saturday’s event are being given to 1-year-old Hayden Pavlovic who was born with with Cri Du Chat Syndrome and Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome. Both are very rare, and Hayden is the only known child to have both.

He is son to Kent County Deputy Jeff Pavlovic and his wife Tara.

“So the community this year has just been extra generous and the out pouring here of support for Jeff and Tara has been incredible,” Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick O’Dwyer.

In the end, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department won against the Grand Rapids Police Department 42-34.

