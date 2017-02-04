Former GRPD officer wins top honors at Giants Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A big honor Saturday for a man who spent most of his life serving Grand Rapids.

Larry Johnson was awarded the top honor at the annual Giants Awards Ceremony.

Each year the Grand Rapids Community College’s Giants Awards recognizes members of the African American community who have been outstanding in their contributions to Grand Rapids and West Michigan.

Larry Johnson is a former Grand Rapids Police Department officer who now holds a top position at the Grand Rapids Public Schools. He is the district assistant superintendent and he oversees security for the schools system.

