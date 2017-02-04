Missing Kzoo Twp. woman found dead; foul play not suspected

Related Coverage Search underway for Kalamazoo Township woman

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township police say a woman who was reported missing Monday has been found deceased.

Police received a tip that a vehicle matching the description of 30-year-old Kaniesh Armster’s vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Gull Road. Police say Armster was found dead inside the vehicle.

Armster was reported missing Monday by relatives, eight days after they last heard from her.

Police are investigating her death, but say foul play is not suspected at this point.

