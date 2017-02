BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old Bangor man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 29-year-old Hartford man.

According to a Michigan State Police news release, a 29-year-old Hartford man was shot and killed near Bangor Friday night.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Bangor man Saturday for open murder and felony firearm. He is being lodged at the Van Buren County Jail.

MSP didn’t release any further information regarding the incident.

