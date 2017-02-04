Officers investigating after SUV strikes Portage home

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage Department of Public Safety officers are investigating after an SUV struck a home and left the scene.

Officers responded to an alarm at a home in the 2600 block of Stanley Avenue at 8:34 p.m. Friday. Investigators say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Woodlawn Drive when it left the road, striking the front of the residence. The crash set the alarm off inside the home.

The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived. It is described as a dark-colored SUV.

No one was home at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

