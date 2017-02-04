Police find 3 men apparently shot to death in Detroit house

DETROIT (AP) — Three men have been found apparently shot to death in a house on Detroit’s east side.

WDIV-TV reports that police responding to a request Saturday to check on the welfare of someone at the home saw the bodies through a window after a dog inside the house tore down the blinds.

WXYZ-TV reports that the body of a 58-year-old man was near the front door. Another victim was on a sofa and the third was in the kitchen.

The home appeared to have been ransacked.

Police say it’s not clear when the men were killed.

