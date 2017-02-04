Police: Wyoming gas station robbed; suspect at-large

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are looking for a suspect they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

It happened at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway gas station at 1300 Burton Street Southwest.

The clerk told police that the suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses told police that the suspect got away in a white, two-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Burton Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20-years-old. He was wearing all black clothing with a hooded sweatshirt over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

