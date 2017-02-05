Court considers suspension for MI judge who harassed woman

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court wants more information as it considers whether to suspend a judge for 60 days for sexually harassing a female employee.

Lenawee County Probate Judge Gregg Iddings’ treatment of the woman led to her resignation and a financial settlement with the county. There’s no dispute that he made comments suggesting they should have an affair.

Iddings showed her a sexually suggestive YouTube video and said her work outfits were “too sexy.” In a letter of recommendation, the judge said she was a good worker and “sexy as hell.” That passage was deleted.

A watchdog agency, the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, is recommending a 60-day suspension. Iddings says he’s remorseful.

In an order Friday, the Supreme Court says it wants reports from the county’s investigation and a psychologist who assessed the judge.

