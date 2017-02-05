Deputies: Man, 27, critically injured in snowmobile crash

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a man was critically injured in a snowmobile crash Saturday evening.

It happened at 7:54 p.m. in the 18700 block of 40th Avenue in Wright Township.

Deputies say 27-year-old Michael Looks was riding on the back of a snowmobile when the driver made a sharp turn. Looks was thrown off of the snowmobile and into the path of a second snowmobile. The driver of the second snowmobile was unable to avoid Looks and struck him in the head with the ski of the snowmobile.

Looks, a Sparta resident, was not wearing a helmet. Deputies say he was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The drivers of both snowmobiles were taken to the Ottawa County Jail on charges related to the crash.

Deputies say alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

