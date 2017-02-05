GRFD: Wealthy St. bar not salvageable after fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are investigating after a fire caused “extensive structural damage” to a Grand Rapids bar on Sunday.

The fire sparked at Wild Bunch, located at 706 Wealthy St. SE, west of Eastern Avenue SE. No one was in the building at the time.

When fire crews arrived on the scene just after noon, they saw fairly heavy smoke. Acting Battalion Chief Collin Kelly told 24 Hour News 8 that the fire had a “good head start” and when crews opened the building, allowing oxygen in, the flames erupted out.

Kelly said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. He said that left a few holes in the second-story floor that made it dangerous for crews as they fought the fire.

Still, they managed to knock down the flames by 12:50 p.m.

Kelly said the building is not salvageable.

He also said that the bar next door, ELK Brewing, sustained some minor water damage to the roof.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Wealthy Street was closed in front of Wild Bunch on Sunday afternoon as crews investigated.

**Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the fire started on the second floor. It is actually believed to have started on the first floor. The text has been updated. We regret the error.

