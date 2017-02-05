Snowshoe trail designated in Mason County

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 1.7-mile snowshoe trail has been designated in western Michigan’s Pere Marquette Township.

Mason County’s Parks and Recreation Committee created the trail at the Mason County Picnic Area, northwest of Grand Rapids.

The project was completed with support from Consumers Energy.

Mason County and the utility say the looped trail is designed to be traveled clockwise and is marked with white on green signs. It begins in woodlands then joins a park road.

Jackson-based Consumers Energy provides natural gas and electricity to 6.7 million people in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

