To The Point: Sen. Hildenbrand on MI budget





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s all about money — your tax money to be exact.

Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee spoke with “To The Point” about spending priorities for the next fiscal year.

“Revenues are up a little bit,” Hildenbrand said. “They’re steady. We won’t have to do any major cutting to programs. But we’ll embark in that process, and it’s an involved process it takes a lot of planning and coordination. I’ve enjoyed it greatly over the years in my role as Senate budget chair and we’ll move through the process.

“I think overall we’re in a pretty good place. I have three principals that guide me in this process. One is to make sure that we get the budget done in a timely fashion and make sure we have a balanced budget. We’ve been able to do that the last six years and I want to continue to do that.

“Secondly, it’s to make sure we have an open and transparent budget process. I want to make sure that everything we do is done so the public can view it, the media can view it so we’re very open and transparent and the public can see what we’re doing. And then finally I want to make sure we look for any opportunities for savings and efficiency.”

Where will the legislators spend your money? On this Feb. 5, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Rick Albin spoke with the Senate Appropriations Committee chairman about that.

