Protesters outside Ford Airport say no to travel ban





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second Sunday in a row, people have gathered outside the Gerald R. Ford International Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Protesters chanted “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here,” and carried signs that read “Refugees welcome” and “No ban, no wall, no hate.” One sign listed the word “friend” in various languages, including Arabic and Hebrew.

As the protesters, who were being peaceful, marched toward the entrance of the Grand Rapids-area airport, police blocked it off. Officers from the airport, Kentwood, Grand Rapids and Michigan State Police directed marchers toward pass-through lanes and kept them safe from traffic.

Around 4:45 p.m., protesters started walking away from the terminal, back toward where their cars were parked.

Immigration protest at @FlyGRFord. Airport police blocking entrance but everyone being respectful pic.twitter.com/kf8WhCuHCR — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) February 5, 2017

On Jan. 27, the president signed an executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and putting a 90-day freeze on all travel from seven majority-Muslim nations: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Two days later, last Sunday, hundreds of people protested the travel ban at Ford Airport. It was one of several similar protests at airports across the nation.

The ban has since been put on hold by a federal judge out of Seattle. Overnight, a federal appeals court denied the Trump administration’s request to reverse that ruling. But the battle’s not over — the Associated Press reports that the U.S. Supreme Court will almost certainly be asked to weigh in.

