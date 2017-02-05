Wyoming police searching for armed robbery suspect

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the armed robbery of a gas station.

It happened at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Marathon gas station at 205 28th Street SW.

The clerk told police that the suspect assaulted her and demanded cash. He also implied that he had a handgun.

Police say the suspect fled westbound from the station. A K-9 unit was brought in, but was unable to track the suspect.

The suspect is described as either a light-skinned black male or possibly a Hispanic male in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately 6-foot-1 with a skinny build. He was wearing a dark coat with a knit hat during the robbery. Police say he also had a beard that was neatly trimmed with defined lines.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

