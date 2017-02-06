1 injured in Kzoo crash involving 2 school buses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are urging drivers to be cautious at a Kalamazoo intersection, after a crash involving two school buses knocked out power to a traffic signal.

The crash happened around 8:47 a.m. Monday at Whites Road and Bronson Boulevard.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says no children were aboard either bus when they collided. The impact of the crash sent one of the buses into a utility pole, knocking out power to the traffic signal above.

One of the drivers suffered minor injuries; the other was not injured.

KDPS said the pole will need to be repaired and the signal will likely be out for the rest of the day. Drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

