Bangor homicide victim identified; suspect due in court

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Family members have identified the man shot and killed at a Bangor park as a suspect in the case prepares for arraignment.

Relatives confirmed that Eddie “E.J.” Holland, Jr., 28, was the man who was shot and killed at Lions Park Friday evening. The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.

Saturday night, police arrested Thurman Fletcher, 19, and booked him on a pending charge of open murder, 24 Hour News 8 has confirmed. He was scheduled to be formally charged Monday afternoon in a South Haven courtroom.

Holland’s family describes him as a troubled man who began spending time with the wrong crowd. They say he was involved with drug use.

Michigan State Police officers handling the shooting investigation said more information about what happened would be released after the suspect is arraigned.

MSP Lt. Dale Hinz said the investigation into the homicide remains active and that he expects others to be criminally charged in connection with Holland’s death.

