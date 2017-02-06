Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win

Related Coverage Historic comeback: Patriots win Super Bowl in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady thinks his Super Bowl jersey has been picked off.

The Patriots quarterback, selected the MVP of New England’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, couldn’t find his game-worn No. 12 jersey in the locker room after the big win. He told a Patriots equipment manager that he remembered placing it in his locker, adding that “someone stole it.”

After looking through his bags to no avail, Brady told owner Robert Kraft that “someone stole my game jersey.” Kraft told Brady: “You better look online.”

While Brady walked to the team bus, a reporter asked the quarterback if he had recovered the jersey. Brady said he hadn’t and added: “Yeah, it’s going to be on eBay at some point.”

Photos from Super Bowl LI View as list View as gallery Open Gallery New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett helmet is locked with Atlanta Falcons' Dwight Freeney, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford celebrates after scoring during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper catches a touchdown pass ahead of New England Patriots' Patrick Chung during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones (45) celebrates after Robert Alford recovers a fumble during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) New England Patriots' James White, right, catches a pass under pressure by Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Atlanta Falcons' Vic Beasley Jr. pressures New England Patriots' Tom Brady, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Atlanta Falcons' Tevin Coleman, left, scores past New England Patriots' Rob Ninkovich during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) New England Patriots' Julian Edelman plays against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) New England Patriots' James White (28) dives to the end zone against Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins for a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) New England Patriots' Alan Branch celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against New England Patriots' Eric Rowe (25) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) New England Patriots' James White, rear, scores a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) New England Patriots' James White celebrates his touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) New England Patriots' Danny Amendola carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) New England Patriots' James White, rear, scores a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

