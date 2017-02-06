EGR crash victim to police: SUV just took off

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids officers believe a mechanical issue may be to blame for a Monday morning crash that destroyed two garages.

It happened a block north of Hall Street SE, in the 2300 block of Burchard Street.

Police said a 60-year-old woman put her SUV into reverse and the vehicle crossed the street and smashed into the garage before turning and hitting another neighbor’s garage. The vehicle also hit a parked car and fence.

The driver was shaken up, but OK. She blamed the gas pedal and said the SUV just took off.

Officers said alcohol did not play a role in the crash and the driver has no history of medical issues.

