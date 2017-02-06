Growing the new EverCrisp apple





SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new apple in town.

The EverCrisp is a cross between the Honeycrisp and Fuji — they’re sweet like the former and long-lasting like the latter. It was developed by the Midwest Apple Improvement Association in Ohio.

“When they crossbreed, they take pollen from two different types of trees when the trees are in bloom. They’ll cut the flowers off, chop them up and collect that pollen and they’ll go to another variety and self-pollinate by hand that variety with the other variety,” Nick Schweitzer, a fifth-generation apple farmer in Sparta, explained to 24 Hour News 8 on Monday.

Growers like him pay a royalty to be able to grow EverCrisp trees and produce the fruit.

When asked if apple farming was competitive, Schweitzer replied, “Everyone’s pretty much a big happy family, but we all have our competition.”

“Everybody wants to grow the best fruit and have the best quality and that, but everyone helps each other out and we work together to produce a great Michigan product,” he continued.

There are rows of EverCrisp trees at Schweitzer Farms. Planted just last spring, they’re not yet ready to yield apples for sale.

“They can produce fruit, but we usually don’t want them to. We want them to focus on growth and getting to that top wire,” Schweitzer said, referring to lines stretched along each row at about 10 feet high. “If you set too big of a crop on them when they’re too young, they’ll kind of runt out and they won’t get any taller. So you want to push them up to the top of the wire.”

That means it will be a few years before you can get your hands on EverCrisps.

It remains to be seen how much they will cost. That will depend on what grocers and marketers work out.

Fans of Honeycrisp apples can also look forward to crosses with Pink Lady and Gala apples in a couple of years.

