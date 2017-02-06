KDPS: 3 arrested after break-ins

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say three people were arrested Monday for breaking into Kalamazoo homes and trying to break into cars.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 4000 block of Escape Drive, which is in the area of Michigan Avenue and Emajean Street, just before 1 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller said their house had been broken into. By the time officers arrived, the thieves were gone.

Shortly thereafter, another 911 caller spotted three people trying to break in to cars in the 3800 block of Pine Terrace Boulevard. Google Maps shows that’s less than half a mile from where the home invasion happened.

Officers soon found those suspects. Police say they had property stolen from the house on Escape and in other previous home invasions in the area.

The suspects, two men and woman, were arrested for home invasion and possession of stolen property. Their ages and names were not released Monday.

They are being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

