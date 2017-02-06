Memorial being planned to honor Kalamazoo shooting victims

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A year after a devastating shooting spree rocked Kalamazoo, plans are in the works to erect a permanent memorial to honor the lives lost in and affected by the tragedy.

Laurie Smith, whose husband and teenage son Rich and Tyler Smith were among six people killed on Feb. 20, 2016, said the plans will be unveiled at a candlelight vigil on the anniversary of the shooting rampage.

Details of the plans are being closely guarded, but the concept of the memorial will be a physical monument, likely erected in Bronson Park.

Fundraising for the memorial still needs to be established, Smith said, adding that it will be a multiyear project.

Rich and Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown were all killed in a shooting rampage allegedly carried out by Uber driver Jason Dalton. Tiana Carruthers and teen Abigail Kopf were seriously wounded and continue to recover.

More details about the monument are expected to be released during a “ForeverStrong” vigil at the Wings Event Center on Feb. 20. That event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be led by Pastor Paul Fazio. Free tickets to the “ForeverStrong” vigil can be found online.

