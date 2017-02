Meteor flashes across Midwest early Monday

Related Coverage Video catches meteor falling in West Michigan sky

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Meteor Society received more than 100 reports about a fireball in the sky throughout the Midwest including Michigan early Monday morning.

The meteor was caught on police dash cam footage in Lisle, Illinois, around 2:30 a.m. ET. The video was re-posted on Twitter by the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Here's another amazing dash cam video of the meteor this morning, this one courtesy of the @MGPD1895! pic.twitter.com/qH0rVNVJhY — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

Fireballs form anytime space debris collides with the atmosphere. They often burn up after a few seconds, so it’s not easy to track the type of debris that fell.

The video shows a green, bright light flash through the sky. According to the American Meteor Society, green means the material flying through the air is made up of nickel.

According to the American Meteor Society’s website, there were 174 reports about the meteor from ten states as well as Ontario, Canada, as of 6:30 a.m.

Many people in West Michigan also contacted 24 Hour News 8 after seeing the meteor flash through the sky. If you were able to get a picture or video of the meteor, please email it to us through ReportIt@woodtv.com.

