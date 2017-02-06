Neighbors sound off about planned ‘fowling’ alley





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ever heard of fowling? It’s a bar game with ties to Detroit, and it will soon be taking over a Cascade Township building that used to be a grocery store.

Fowling is a hybrid game in which you bowl using a football instead of a bowling ball. It’s growing in popularity in the Detroit area, where it was invented.

Now, there are plans to open a Fowling Warehouse in metro Grand Rapids.

But that idea is striking a nerve with some neighbors. They brought several complaints to the Monday night meeting of the Cascade Township Planning Commission.

“I believe they have the right to run their business however they want, but it might not meet with what’s appropriate for our neighborhood,” township resident Sheri LaPorte said.

Many neighbors cited noise as a point of concern. They played the sound of a horn that they say blares at the current Fowling Warehouse in metro Detroit.

“It’s called the bonk honk. So it’s on somebody’s first throw of the game, they get the middle pin off and nothing else, it’s called the bonk and they will blow a bonk honk,” explained Laura Sullivan, who will own the Fowling Warehouse in Cascade Township.

She said she’s working on ways to soundproof the old Family Fare building at 28th Street and Cascade Road SE so the horn noise doesn’t bother neighbors.

She said the building was a perfect fit: it’s big enough for the business the Grand Rapids market is growing. She said the lease will be signed soon.

“We have found that we just don’t have issues,” she said of the metro Detroit location. “People come with their friends, people come with their families, they do their activity and they leave. There’s not a lot of loitering in the parking lot as far as noise.”

Cascade Township residents are wary — particularly about the inclusion of a bar in the new Fowling Warehouse.

“Putting in a building where people are going to be becoming intoxicated, it might cause harm to anyone, really — just pedestrians,” resident Ella Satterwaite said.

While community members voiced their concerns to the planning commission, it’s not the body that approved the business’s liquor license last month. The community was encouraged by the commission to voice its concerns to the full township board on Wednesday at its 7 p.m. meeting. Sullivan is expected to be there to answer questions and concerns.

