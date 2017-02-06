New owner and plans for former Highlands Golf Club

Related Coverage Sale could mark end for century-old GR golf course





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A shuttered century-old golf course in Grand Rapids’ Westside Connection neighborhood has changed hands.

The Blandford Nature Center announced it purchased Highlands Golf Club Monday on Facebook.

“A short-term loan provided by The Conservation Fund, and generous financial support from the Wege Foundation, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, Third Coast Development, Pioneer Construction, and the Cook Foundation helped us save over 121 acres or urban green space from being lost forever,” Blandford Nature Center stated in the post.

Third Coast Development started contract negotiations last summer to purchase the golf course and possibly redevelop the land into a housing development.

Blandford Nature Center neighbors the golf course, located at 2715 Leonard Street NW. The organization’s exact intentions for the property is unclear.

