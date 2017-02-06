Ottawa Co. donor recipient to compete in World Transplant Games

Related Coverage Friends get new heart, lungs from same donor





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Fred Nelis is a 62-year-old man with a 34-year-old heart.

“Every day when I get up, I go stand in front of the mirror and prep a little, brush my teeth and wash my face, I look at the scars on my chest and it kind of brings a warm glow,” said Nelis.

Nelis received a heart transplant and his longtime acquaintance, Gordon Veldman, received a lung transplant from the same donor in June 2014.

At age 38 Nelis was diagnosed with Idiopathic Cardiomyopathy, also known as heart failure.

He tried to outswim the disease until he came across another diagnosis that affected his heart in 2013. Complications followed that diagnosis, which led him to his only option of getting a heart transplant.

“This is pool water that I had Gene take up to my hospital room,” said Nelis. “I asked her the day I went to my transplant, make sure that when I wake up I have some of the Holland community pool water.”

Swimming has always had a special place in his heart. He started competitive swimming at age 14 and met his wife Gene in the pool. So it wasn’t only a bottle of pool water, but was motivation to get back in the water.

“I’m not patting myself on the back, I’m just saying that it has taken that long to feel like I’m on the road to where I want to be,” said Nelis.

That road is taking him to the 21st World Transplant Games in Spain this summer. Nelis showed off his shirt for friends and family members to wear and cheer him on.

“I think my shirt basically says it best,” said Nelis.

His shirt reads: Rise like a phoenix, soar like an eagle.

“Out of the ashes, have a second chance and that second chance brings you the opportunity to soar like an eagle,” said Nelis.

Nelis mentioned he won’t be competing alone this summer, it will be him and his donor.

“Neither one of us would never have been to this place, would ever been to the games without the other one and now together, the two of us are going to celebrate life in a big way,” said Nelis.

Nelis tells 24 Hour News 8 the first medal he wins in Spain will go to his donor’s family.

