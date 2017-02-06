Reports: Kzoo Co. crime spree suspect claimed ‘God’s work’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police reports say a Plainwell-area man admitted to committing a slew of crimes in Kalamazoo County — including an arson and a shooting — and that the suspect was likely on drugs at the time.

Matthew Steppenwolf, 28, faces 10 criminal charges for the violent Jan. 24 crime spree that spanned three townships and the City of Kalamazoo. Authorities say he stole fuel from a gas station in Comstock Township; started a house fire in Cooper Township; shot at a house in Kalamazoo, wounding a woman; carjacked another woman; and then crashed the stolen car in Climax Township, at which point he was arrested.

Investigation reports that 24 Hour News 8 obtained on Monday through the Freedom of Information Act show the spree seems to have been motivated by a mix of drug use, jealousy and anger.

The reports say Steppenwolf’s behavior was “erratic” following the crash. He allegedly admitted to officers that he had smoked marijuana. His wife, Shanen Steppenwolf, told investigators that he was addicted to methamphetamine. She told investigators her husband was high the night before and morning of the crime spree.

According to the reports, Shanen Steppenwolf told investigators that her husband is paranoid and often accused of her infidelity.

When he was interviewed at the hospital following his arrest, Matthew Steppenwolf told police that he “just lost it” when thinking about his wife and their children, but also claimed he was doing “God’s work.”

“I was (d)oing what God wanted me to do…the right thing,” Steppenwolf said, according to the reports.

Steppenwolf and his wife went to school with the daughter of the woman who was shot, who also lives at the house on Monterey Drive where the shooting happened. According to the reports, Steppenwolf told investigators that he thought the men who live there were involved with his wife. Shanen Steppenwolf said that’s not true.

Matthew Steppenwolf allegedly threw Molotov cocktail at the house and started firing a 20-gauge shotgun while shouting racial slurs. The woman who was shot, Betty Jo Brewer, is expected to recover.

The reports say Steppenwolf told investigators that he started the fire in Cooper Township because a woman who lives there had been somehow involved in an accident last fall in which his mother was hurt. No one was hurt in the fire.

Steppenwolf also apparently said he didn’t think he had hurt the woman who was carjacked, though police say he punched her multiple times.

He said he crashed the stolen car in Climax Township “because God made the vehicle turn” into a tree, the reports say. He apparently told responding officers he was sorry.

