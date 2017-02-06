Round-the-clock Senate sessions start with DeVos nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will be in session around the clock this week as Republicans aim to confirm more of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks over Democratic opposition.
Democrats intend to drag out the process as much as possible using all the time they can under the Senate’s arcane rules.
That means keeping the Senate in session 24 hours a day, beginning Monday as senators head to a showdown vote on education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.
>>App users: Watch the Senate debate here.
DeVos, a wealthy GOP donor, has drawn particularly fierce opposition. Two GOP senators have announced plans to oppose her, which could result in a 50-50 Senate vote Tuesday. That would leave Vice President Mike Pence in the role of tie-breaker.
Votes will follow later in the week on picks for attorney general, Treasury, and other posts.
Photos: Betsy DeVos confirmation hearing
Photos: Betsy DeVos confirmation hearing x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Trump: Allow those into US who ‘want to love our country’
-
Gallery: Trump: Allow those into US who ‘want to love our country’
-
Gallery: The Latest: Trump presses for tougher immigration checks
-
Gallery: China seeks to show pope, world its organ program reforms
-
Gallery: The Latest: Trump says he strongly supports NATO
-
Gallery: Super Bowl ads normally avoid politics, but not this year
-
Gallery: Arctic Samis celebrate their national day centenary
-
Gallery: The Latest: Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to SNL skit
-
Gallery: French prez hopeful Fillon refuses drop out despite scandal
-
Gallery: Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas on top of AP poll after wild week