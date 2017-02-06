Snow Days brings free fun to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A winter festival is returning to downtown Grand Rapids with a new name and more free activities.



Valent-ICE is now part of Snow Days – a five-day festival sponsored by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. that begins Feb. 10.

More than 50 ice sculptures will begin popping up all over the city Thursday, ahead of the family-friendly weekend festival.

All activities will begin and end at Rosa Parks Circle, where WOOD TV8 will be broadcasting eightWest, Maranda and the 7 on 8 live on Friday.

Valent-ICE officially kicks off at noon on Friday, as the Ice Brigade’s Randy Finch carves a 5,000 pound chunk of ice into a sculpture previously picked by the public. The 2017 collegiate championship team will also show off their skills live on Friday.

Snow Days continues at noon on Saturday with the Rail Jam at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. Snowboarders and skiers will compete for $1,000 in the free competition by AGA Nation. Visitors can also enjoy live ice-carving demonstrations, sledding and games. A warming tent and food trucks will also be on site.

Sunday, a classic board game comes to life with the Human Hungry Hungry Hippos Tournament at Rosa Parks Circle. While the competition is sold out, visitors are encouraged to watch it all unfold at Rosa Parks Circle, beginning at noon. Food trucks and mascots will be there, along with additional activities.

Monday, Rosa Parks Circle will host free ice skating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is also buy one, get one free on Valentine’s Day.

24 Hour News 8 is a proud sponsor of this year’s Snow Days.

Snow Days event schedule and map

