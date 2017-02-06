Start nominating now for the CWC Awards





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last year WOOD TV8 and our Connecting with Community partners honored Mind Meets Music as the winner of the 2016 Connecting with Community Awards.

This year, your organization could be our award winner! We are starting our ninth year of the Connecting with Community Awards and we need your nomination.

The Connecting with Community Awards honor and recognize community partnerships working in West Michigan. It’s easy to nominate, you can do so today here.

Businesses, non-profit organizations, individuals or groups can be nominated. Requirements include that the partnership should include two or more entities. They must be working to solve problems or address needs in our community.

Requirements also include that the partnership started in 2016 or before. It also must have a clear goal with measurable results.

The time to nominate just opened, so get in your nomination in today. Deadline is February 28th.

Nominate your favorite partnership here.

