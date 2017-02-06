Task force to suggest changes to municipal retirement benefits

Related Coverage Michigan leads effort to shift workers away from pensions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is asking a task force to recommend changes to address $14 billion in unfunded liabilities in municipal pension and retiree health care plans.

The Republican governor formed the 23-member group Monday.

He wants recommendations this spring from the panel that includes leaders from local governments, labor unions and the business community. Lawmakers and top Snyder aides also will serve on the task force.

Legislation that would have curbed retiree health benefits stalled in the GOP-led Legislature late last year, when Snyder questioned quick passage in the “lame-duck” session. But the issue remains a priority for him. He had formed an informal work group to study unfunded liabilities earlier in 2016.

Michigan has 334 local governments that provide retiree health care, a defined-benefit pension plan or both.

