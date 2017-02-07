Gas station robbery could lead to life sentence for GR man

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man accused of robbing a Wyoming gas station could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Christopher Charles Wood was formally charged Tuesday with unarmed robbery. The charge is normally a 15-year felony, but because Wood is also being charged as a fourth-time habitual offender, he faces a potential life sentence.
Police believe Wood, 39, robbed the Marathon gas station at 205 28th St. SW. The clerk told police that the robber, who implied he had a handgun, assaulted her and demanded cash.
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety released surveillance photos of the suspect late Saturday morning; police arrested Wood Sunday evening.
A judge set Wood’s bond at $50,000 cash surety. Wood is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15.