Gas station robbery could lead to life sentence for GR man

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man accused of robbing a Wyoming gas station could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Christopher Charles Wood was formally charged Tuesday with unarmed robbery. The charge is normally a 15-year felony, but because Wood is also being charged as a fourth-time habitual offender, he faces a potential life sentence.

Police believe Wood, 39, robbed the Marathon gas station at 205 28th St. SW. The clerk told police that the robber, who implied he had a handgun, assaulted her and demanded cash.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety released surveillance photos of the suspect late Saturday morning; police arrested Wood Sunday evening.

A judge set Wood’s bond at $50,000 cash surety. Wood is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15.

