Giving a voice to disabled people with DisArt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – DisArt and its partners facilitate cutting-edge, contemporary, and performing arts programs that center on disability, identity, and community making. By increasing the visibility of Disabled people, DisArt works to bridge the disabled and able-bodied communities, to promote a vibrant Disability culture, and to improve the lived experience of disability within our cities. Check out the video above to see more about this showcase event.

DisArt Symposium 2017

April 6 – 8

ArtPrize Hub SoundStage

41 Sheldon Blvd SE – Grand Rapids

Are you a fan of DisArt and it’s mission to facilitate cutting-edge, contemporary, and performing arts programs that center on disability, identity, and community making? Donate here!

