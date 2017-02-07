Glitch keeps some from Huizenga phone conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A technical glitch caused headaches for people trying to take part in U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga’s tele-town hall meetings Tuesday evening.

People who signed up online were supposed to be able to participate, but some of them never got the call connecting them to the teleconference with the Republican from Zeeland.

After getting numerous phone calls and emails, 24 Hour News 8 reached out to Huizenga’s office seeking answers. A spokesman said there was some sort of technical problem with some of the phones that tried connecting.

Huizenga said on social media that his team is looking into the problem and that more information may be available Wednesday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

