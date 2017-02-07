Go Green! Event celebrating MSU football

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Join MSU Alumni and friends at the JW Marriott for a night of celebration and inspiration for MSU football. Past players will be honored and current coaches will be recognized. We are extremely excited to have Mark Staten, MSU Football’s Offensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator as our guest of honor! Jerry, Jon, and Karen of the West Michigan Spartans joined eightWest to tell viewers more about this fun event.

The event will conclude with Coach Staten and his views on Spartan Football and a panel with Coach Staten, NFL Quarterback Connor Cook, and All-American center and current NFL lineman Jack Allen. And, no description of the event would be complete without our emcee-extraordinaire, Jim Cotter, and the many opportunities to buy once-in-a-lifetime Spartan memorabilia from our silent and live auctions.

Funds from the event will support the Mitch Lyons Tight End Scholarship, Michael Sadler Foundation, and the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation.

Buy your tickets here.

